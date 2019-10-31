Here's how quickly temps drop during trick-or-treat time

Freeze warnings go into effect after midnight for counties north and west of Harris County. While Houston is not included, frost is possible on rooftops and grassy surfaces by sunrise. https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/SJd3EHKHtk — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) October 31, 2019

Record cold tonight! It will be a close call on a freeze for the suburbs northwest of Houston in Harris County. Remember, warm shelter for people, pets, and plants. The pipes will be okay. https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/zg2CEMzt1T — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) October 31, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An early season freeze will settle into southeast Texas overnight with record cold temperatures possible by sunrise. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says people, pets, and plants will need warm shelter, but the pipes will be okay.Low temperatures Friday morning will start off in the 30s, and an unusually early light freeze and frost are possible in many communities northwest of Houston. A Freeze Warning has been issued for Austin, Colorado, Waller, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Washington, Brazos, Grimes, Walker, Houston, Trinity, and Madison counties from 2AM to 9AM. We are currently forecasting a low of 35 within the city of Houston which would tie the record low of 35 set back in 1993.The chilly temperatures will last through the weekend, then get ready for warmer and stormier weather for much of the work week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.