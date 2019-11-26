Weather

Here's how much Houston temps will change in next 24 hours

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A major weather system roaring through the Plains will bring hardly a shower to southeast Texas today.

The atmosphere will moisten up just enough to give us a few showers this afternoon. Temperatures will briefly touch 80 despite all the clouds.

Our next cold front rolls through late tonight bringing scattered showers before sunrise and slightly cooler temperatures and lower humidity by Wednesday afternoon.

This front is then expected to drift back into Houston as a warm front on Thanksgiving Day which will increase our humidity and bring a slight chance for a few showers to Houston.

Friday will bring more warm, humid, and breezy conditions ahead of a stronger cold front arriving Saturday. This front could bring scattered strong thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, then much cooler, drier, and sunnier weather for Sunday.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man convicted of Montrose murder to be released from prison
If your car is damaged by a pothole, will TxDOT pay?
Ex-HPD officer charged in botched raid to remain behind bars
TxDOT's gift to Pearland drivers this Christmas - more lanes
Teen shot to death inside car with 2 other boys and a girl
Yes, a 'Porch Package Punk Prevention' program exists
Feral hogs kill woman in front yard of Chambers County home
Show More
How to turn annoying robocalls into cash
Bill Cosby vows no remorse, expects to serve 10-year maximum
'Vicious and angry' What to do in a feral hog attack
Renowned Houston chef remembers his humble beginnings
RodeoHouston releases list of 'The Hideout' performers
More TOP STORIES News