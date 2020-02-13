No fog this morning... Sunshine is on the way

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=9972865" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It was especially spooky along the bays and streams this weekend as fog hovered over the region. Here's a look from around Houston and beyond.

How many days will the sunshine stick around?

Can we expect any freezes behind the cold fronts this week?

When will the sea fog return?

What else can we expect this weekend?

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Are you ready for some sunshine and lower humidity? Then we've got some great news for you!We are starting off cool Tuesday with temperatures in the 50s. Temperatures will rebound into the lower 70s. We'll start with a mostly sunny sky in the morning that will turn into a mostly cloudy sky by the evening. The clouds will be increasing ahead of a Canadian cold front arriving Tuesday night. This front should blow through mostly dry and usher in colder temps along with more sunshine.We should enjoy decent amounts of sunshine for the rest of the work week. A warm front arriving Saturday will bring back a mostly cloudy sky.At this time it appears that we will not get any freezing temperatures, but it is possible lows could dip into the upper 30s outside of Houston Thursday and Friday mornings.The sea fog could return along with the warm front this weekend, so get ready for reduced visibility Saturday night and Sunday morning.It will be mild and breezy Saturday as the warm front pushes in. Sunshine will be limited, and there's a 30% chance those clouds will drop some rain in your neighborhood. Sunday will start off cloudy and foggy, but a cold front arriving during the afternoon should dry out the air and push through a few rain showers. Temperatures will start mild in the 60s and warm into the 70s before the cold front arrives.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.