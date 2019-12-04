Weather

Here's how long this amazing weather will last in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you loved the weather Tuesday, you'll love it again Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a shift in the wind overnight will keep the good times going, and with another Pacific cool front arriving Friday, the great weather will continue into the weekend.



Wednesday will start off chilly in the 40s with a light north wind. Sunshine will warm us back up into the low 70s.

Cloud cover returns on Thursday as our next cold front approaches. This front could bring in an isolated shower Thursday night into Friday morning, but overall rain chances will remain below 20%. The good news is, our weather will be great this weekend.

The great weather comes to an abrupt end Monday. An unusually warm surge of air will blow in on a southwest wind, pushing temps above 80 with higher humidity. Travis says this warm up will be short-lived. A stronger cold front arriving Tuesday of next week will give us a better rain chance and even colder temperatures as we get deeper into December.

