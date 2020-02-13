Here's how long the cool air will stick around

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Temperatures started off cool this morning and only rose up into the 60s and low 70s this afternoon. Tonight we are expecting some clearing so temperatures should again fall down into the upper 50s/low 60s as we head into Sunday morning.Sunday will still be nice, but a warm front will push the humid air back in from the Gulf, helping to warm highs back in to the low 80s. A stray shower or two cannot be ruled out but most of us will stay dry.The ups and downs continue early next week as a stronger cold front looks to impact us late Monday. This front will be stronger and stick around much longer. At this time we expect highs in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 50s for a few days. We average a high of 81 and a low of 60 at this time of year.Rain showers will be possible for a couple of days behind the front because of a strong upper level storm that will spin to our west. It should clear out by Thursday, bringing even cooler mornings. In fact, Halloween morning we could dip into the 40s for the first time this fall.