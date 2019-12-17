Weather

Here's how high temperatures will get Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Now that the cold front is out of Texas, prepare for a cool afternoon on Tuesday. We should get plentiful sunshine Tuesday, but it'll only be good enough to warm us into the lower 50s.

With lighter winds Tuesday and Wednesday nights, a widespread frost and light freeze is expected throughout much of southeast Texas. Highs will remain in the 50s for the rest of the work week. The next weather system to impact us will bring back the clouds Thursday followed by chilly rain showers Friday.

These showers should clear out early Saturday, giving way to another sun-filled weekend with cool temps.

By the time Christmas rolls around, the wind will turn back in from the Gulf, bringing back milder air, clouds, and a small chance for showers. Christmas morning temps will likely be in the 50s with highs in the 70s.

