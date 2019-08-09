Here's how dangerous the heat will be the next few days

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston officially caught a fever Thursday. The high topped 101.Friday will be just as hot, if not hotter, and a Heat Advisory is in effect for all of southeast Texas until 7 p.m. Heat index values are expected to range between 106 and 115 degrees.Triple digit highs are expected every afternoon until Tuesday of next week. That's when the heat ridge will break down just enough to allow some deeper moisture in, bringing back a slight chance for scattered afternoon downpours. Until then, we are just going to bake.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.