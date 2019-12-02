Here's how cold it'll get with 2 fronts this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It will be a gorgeous day today.Collin says although Monday will start in the 40s, afternoon highs will land in the 60s!
This week will start off very pleasant with a lot of sunshine. A weak front is forecasted to move through Tuesday but we aren't expecting any rain along this front. This front should just bring a reinforcing shot of cool air which will keep our high temperatures in the 60s.
Cloud cover returns on Thursday as our next cold front approaches. This front could bring in some scattered showers Thursday night into Friday morning. But Collin says that one's rain chances are decreasing and shifting eastward.
