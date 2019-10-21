Here's how cold it will get tonight where you live

I hear the roof will be closed at Minute Maid Park for games 1 and 2 of the World Series. It clearly won't be because of the weather. GO @ASTROS! #TakeItBack https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/OlDXReEQpY — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) October 21, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Prepare for a chilly night in Houston. Temperatures will dip into the lower and middle 50s across Houston and Harris County, with some communities north of Houston dropping all the way into the 40s.Championship weather is in the forecast as the World Series returns to Houston. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says to expect highs in the 70s under a sunny sky both Tuesday and Wednesday.A cold front will move into Texas Thursday, but it won't reach Houston until Friday. This will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms, followed by even colder air for the weekend. If the sky clears out as expected, Travis says this front may bring Houston its first morning in the 40s so far this fall.Halloween is now in view of our 10-day forecast, and early indications are another cold front will arrive on October 30th, clearing out the sky and bringing more pleasant weather for trick-or-treat time.