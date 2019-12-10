Weather

Here's how cold it will get tonight in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A chilly breeze will continue over Houston, dropping temperatures below seasonal averages. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the clouds should keep anyone from getting down to freezing, but most will wake up to temps in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Wind chill readings at sunrise will range from the upper 20s to the mid 30s, so you'll want to bundle up before heading out Wednesday morning.



Because this cold front will push deep into the Gulf of Mexico, we'll enjoy an extended period of sunshine and seasonal temperatures for the remainder of the week. In fact, we should get another beautiful Saturday filled with sunshine in southeast Texas. The next weather system will bring back clouds Sunday, followed by another messy cold front next Monday. Travis says this cold front will likely pack even colder temperatures than our current cold front, and a light freeze is possible in southeast Texas next week.

