Weather

Here's how cold it will feel when you step outside Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Now that the cold front is out of Texas, prepare for a cold wind to continue through the night. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says temperatures will stay just above freezing, but it will feel much colder due to the wind.



A Wind Advisory is in effect for our coastal regions until 9 a.m. Tuesday. The wind will gust up to 40 mph at times.

We should get plentiful sunshine Tuesday, but it'll only be good enough to warm us into the lower 50s. With lighter winds Tuesday and Wednesday nights, a widespread frost and light freeze is expected throughout much of southeast Texas. Highs will remain in the 50s for the rest of the work week. The next weather system to impact us will bring back the clouds Thursday followed by chilly rain showers Friday.

Travis says these showers should clear out early Saturday, giving way to another sun-filled weekend with cool temps.

By the time Christmas rolls around, the wind will turn back in from the Gulf, bringing back milder air, clouds, and a small chance for showers. Travis says Christmas morning temps will likely be in the 50s with highs in the 70s.

