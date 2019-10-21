Weather

Here's how cold Houston will get from this front

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cold front moved through the area this morning bringing storms and heavy rain. The rain will continue to move off the coast as we head into the afternoon. Skies should also start to clear as we head into the afternoon and evening.

Very pleasant weather will take over Tuesday and Wednesday with sunny skies and 70 degree temperatures in the forecast.

A stronger cold front is forecast to move through Friday and that may bring Houston its first morning so far this fall in the upper 40s.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornado rips through Dallas, damaging homes and businesses
Astros fans taunted in NY showed off Texas friendliness
Texas Election Day 2019: Your guide to voting
Meghan Markle says 1st year of marriage has been difficult
Get 5 tacos for $6 in honor of Jose Altuve's 5′6″ height
Houston barber makes buzz with Astros logo haircuts
Train derails in northeast Houston causing major traffic delays
Show More
No tropical development expected in the Atlantic in the next five days
Illinois boy, 11, completes half marathon in all 50 states
Sausage patties sold at Walmart may have Salmonella
'Stros fans hope to reunite young boy with forgotten glove at MMP
'Astros Baby' born right as the team took the field in Game 6
More TOP STORIES News