Here's how cold Houston will get from this front

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cold front moved through the area this morning bringing storms and heavy rain. The rain will continue to move off the coast as we head into the afternoon. Skies should also start to clear as we head into the afternoon and evening.Very pleasant weather will take over Tuesday and Wednesday with sunny skies and 70 degree temperatures in the forecast.A stronger cold front is forecast to move through Friday and that may bring Houston its first morning so far this fall in the upper 40s.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.