Cool and sunny Monday, here's how long the sun will stick around

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What a way to start the week! Plenty of sunshine throughout the day will help warm temperatures in to the low to mid 60s.

How long will the sunshine last?



Mostly sunny skies will remain in the forecast through Tuesday but cloud cover starts to move back in Wednesday as winds shift back in from the southeast.

Are there any cold fronts on the way?


Our next cold front is expected to move in late Thursday into Friday. This front should drop temperatures back down into the 60s and could also bring us a chance for a few scattered showers. A stronger cold front is expected to move in over the weekend.

