Heavy storms moving through parts of the area this afternoon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Prepare for a major temperature drop this Halloween. Cold air all the way from Alaska's North Slope will dive through Texas Wednesday, crashing high temps from the 80s into the 50s for Halloween.

For today, it'll be warm and humid with a few heavy downpours of rain, especially north and northeast of Houston. Some of the rain may get heavy enough for some temporary street flooding.

Rain chances continue to rise heading into Wednesday evening as the strong cold front blows into Houston. Some of the storms could bring briefly heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Rain could continue into Thursday morning but we are expecting it to be off the coast by the time Trick-or-Treaters head out in the evening.

With a high of just 55-degrees, this will be our coldest Halloween high temp in Houston since 1925. It will be a chilly Halloween night with temperatures starting in the low 50s. Temperatures should continue to drop down into the 40s after sunset, so bundle up your little ones before heading out!



