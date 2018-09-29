Heavy rains bring street flooding to Galveston

Attention: The start of the Shrimp Festival will be delayed by two hours.



Please avoid driving on flooded roadways, including those in the downtown area. pic.twitter.com/hBEUxPGIiZ — City of GalvestonOEM (@GalvestonOEM) September 29, 2018

Street flooding spotted in Galveston as a strong line of storms move in.

Heavy rain in some areas of Galveston County is causing major street flooding Saturday morning.High water was spotted outside of many homes on 19th Street and some parts of League City.A flash flooding warning has been issued for Galveston County up until 12:45 p.m.An area Flood Advisory was issued for the area until noon, and about 2 to 3 inches of rain have already fallen.Also, the City of Galveston says the shrimp festival will be delayed by two hours due to heavy rainfall.