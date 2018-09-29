WEATHER

Heavy rains bring street flooding to Galveston

EMBED </>More Videos

Heavy rains bring street flooding to Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Heavy rain in some areas of Galveston County is causing major street flooding Saturday morning.

High water was spotted outside of many homes on 19th Street and some parts of League City.

A flash flooding warning has been issued for Galveston County up until 12:45 p.m.

An area Flood Advisory was issued for the area until noon, and about 2 to 3 inches of rain have already fallen.

Also, the City of Galveston says the shrimp festival will be delayed by two hours due to heavy rainfall.


Eyewitness News viewers are sending in photos and videos of the flooding:
EMBED More News Videos

Street flooding spotted in Galveston as a strong line of storms move in.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrainfloodingGalveston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Scattered downpours could be heavy at times
Kirk fizzling over the Caribbean
Hurricane Florence death toll at 36 in North Carolina
Remembering Hurricane Rita 13 years ago
More Weather
Top Stories
Scattered downpours could be heavy at times
Sex robot brothel planned for Houston comes to a halt
Freak accident kills 20-year-old man in Jack in the Box drive thru
Strong storms with lightning and possible hail headed to our area
2 men hospitalized after drive-by shooting in SW Houston
Man in custody as SWAT situation near downtown ends
Dog out for walk dies after being electrocuted by manhole
Star power packed into the weekend as multiple concerts hit Houston
Show More
Thieves wipe out Dayton grocery store with fake checks
Donald Trump Jr. coming to Conroe to stump for Sen. Cruz
Serial thief saws off 13 automatic gate openers: Police
SOUTHWEST CLASSIC: Hastings bears down on Elsik, 51-13
Drake, Taylor Swift and more coming to Houston this weekend
More News