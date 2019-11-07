Weather

Heavy rain prompting power outages, high water

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The rain is here and will continue through the day, creating the chance for minor street flooding as the cold front drops temperatures.

A Flood Advisory for parts of Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston and Harris Counties is in effect until 2 p.m.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office has reported that it's impassable for cars on Cane Island Parkway, just south of I-10. However, trucks and SUVs are making it.

High water also slowed down drivers on the Southwest Freeway feeder southbound after Buffalo Speedway.



Some of the rain could be briefly heavy and a little lightning could also flash.





Tomball also briefly reported power outages.

Temperatures will fall into the 50s this evening and the rain will continue, so be mindful as you head out as minor street flooding is possible.




You'll want your jackets by Friday as temperatures dip into the 40s with light showers continuing into the morning commute. Lingering clouds will block out the sun and keep temperatures in the lower 50s all day. Abundant sunshine should return for Saturday and Sunday along with the chilly temps.

An even stronger cold front will reach Houston on Veterans Day. The air from this cold front is coming from just north of Siberia in the arctic circle. Therefore, this front looks to bring an extended period of colder than normal weather with Houston possibly getting its first freeze of the season. If that does occur, it would be the earliest fall freeze in Houston since 1999. We're forecasting a 40% chance of showers on Veterans Day with highs in the 60s. Temperatures will then tumble into the 30s by sunrise Tuesday.

