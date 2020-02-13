Heavy rain moves out of Houston area as cold front passes through

Will there be any severe thunderstorms in Houston?

How much rain will I get?

How cold will it get behind Saturday's front?

What is the weather forecast for Houston on Christmas Day?

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cold front is responsible for those widespread thunderstorms across the region today.What started as just some light rain has increased in coverage and intensity, and will continue to bring more widespread rain and storms through the afternoon.By the early evening, the storms will be near the coast or offshore and we will dry out for the rest of the weekend.Severe weather looks unlikely, but there will be some thunderstorms along the cold front that could produce severe wind gusts, a brief tornado, loud rumbles of thunder, and briefly heavy rainfall. This is most likely to occur in the afternoon south of I-10.Rain totals will generally be an inch or less, but there could be isolated neighborhoods that pick up 2" of rain underneath the heavier thunderstorms.Because this is a Pacific front, it won't be nearly as cold as the last few days. Look for sunshine and seasonal temperatures Sunday with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s.Another cold front should arrive just before Christmas Eve, which should bring colder and drier weather by Christmas Day. At this time we are expecting a cold morning in the 30s with a mostly sunny afternoon in the 50s. It's possible there could even be a little frost on the ground Christmas morning.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.