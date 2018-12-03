WEATHER

Houston Weather: You'll need your jacket again Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's cooling off fast again tonight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s away from the coast. It'll be in the mid to upper 40s by early Tuesday closer to the bay and gulf coast.

Sunshine returns Tuesday with cool temperatures near 60 by mid-afternoon.

Clouds increase on Thursday with a few light rain showers.



Strong storms with heavy rain are likely Friday into Saturday. Tim says 3-6" of rain are possible in most areas. That's enough cause some street flooding.
