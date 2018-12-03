Got plans Friday night? Make sure you keep up with the weather this week. We'll have cool sunshine the next couple of days, but clouds will increase Thursday and heavy rain is likely Friday into early Saturday. #txwx #houwx #abc13 pic.twitter.com/OYe1HiCIYL — Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) December 4, 2018

It's cooling off fast again tonight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s away from the coast. It'll be in the mid to upper 40s by early Tuesday closer to the bay and gulf coast.Sunshine returns Tuesday with cool temperatures near 60 by mid-afternoon.Clouds increase on Thursday with a few light rain showers.Strong storms with heavy rain are likely Friday into Saturday. Tim says 3-6" of rain are possible in most areas. That's enough cause some street flooding.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.