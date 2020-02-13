Heavy rain has cleared out, here's when we'll see more

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The weather should be quiet most of the night before more storms fire just before dawn.Those storms could be heavy enough and last long enough to produce street flooding over our far western counties.The area from College Station south to Matagorda Bay is at the highest risk where 3+ inches of rain is possible. Houston's rain totals will more than likely be in the half inch to 2 inch range.We're also continuing to monitor the Saharan Dust that has made the trek across the Atlantic and in to the Gulf of Mexico.There was a little haze in our sky today, but we'll see much higher concentrations by Friday, followed by a rapid clearing on Saturday, leaving the weekend mostly dust-free.Any dust that does arrive could cause asthma/allergy problems for those who are sensitive to respiratory issues. Some rain showers could mix in with the dust, too, leaving a dusty residue on vehicles and anything else left outdoors.Another dust cloud looks to reach us by Tuesday of next week, and this one could stick around until Friday.Rain chances for the weekend and beyond are significantly lower than what we've dealt with this week, 30 percent for Saturday and Sunday, with even lower rain chances next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.