Low clouds, patchy fog and mild temperatures will greet you outside Wednesday morning.Increasing moisture from the Gulf will keep the sky cloudy and warm temperatures in the 70s.Strong storms are possible late Wednesday into Thursday morning, as our next system approaches. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms across southeast Texas on Wednesday. The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts over 60 mph, hail and isolated tornadoes.Storms clear out by Thursday afternoon, followed by dry and cooler conditions on Friday. However, showers and storms return for the last weekend of 2018.