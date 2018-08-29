WEATHER

Heavy downpours bring street flooding to Clear Lake area

High water reported in Clear Lake

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Some drivers faced difficulty getting around in the Clear Lake area during lunchtime today.

Heavy downpours moved into the area during mid-morning, and didn't pass through quickly. More than two inches of rain fell in some spots.

A flood advisory was briefly issue for the area, but has since expired.

ABC13 viewers reported high water along Diana Lane near Bay Area Boulevard, as well as on Gemini between Saturn and El Camino.

Drivers are always advised to use caution and avoid driving into flooded streets.
