HOUSTON WEATHER: Less rain, more heat

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Most of us will be dry, hot, and humid on Wednesday. A brief cooling downpour will be possible this afternoon otherwise, most of us will be sweating it out.Temperatures will be hot with highs climbing up into the upper 90s. Heat index values are expected to be between 103 to 108 degrees.Rain chances will drop to less than twenty percent as a heat ridge builds over Texas and brings us our hottest temperatures so far this summer. We've hit 97 degrees several times, but even if we hit 98 this week, it will be the latest in the summer we've hit 98 since at least 2007.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.