ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Heat and humidity return on Wednesday

Meteorologist Elita Loresca says a cool front may be headed our way.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Prepare for another steam bath on Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says high temperatures will again climb into the mid 90s again with the heat index peaking between 100-106 in the shade.

A surge of tropical moisture will increase the threat for scattered downpours Thursday. Rain is likely Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Some of this moisture is from the remnants of Isaac.

Temperatures will be a few degrees lower because of the clouds and rain. Tim says a real break in the heat from our first fall cool front is possible toward the end of next week.

