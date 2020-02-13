Heat Advisory extends into Monday and few storms possible

LAURA POSITION AND TRACK

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a hot weekend with temperatures climbing up to near 100 degrees and heat index values exceeding 108 degrees. A heat advisory will be in effect through 8 pm Monday.Monday will be similar to Sunday with hot temperatures and a chance for a few showers/storms. Rain should pop up near the coast early Monday morning and then spread inland heading into the afternoon hours. Any storms could bring a brief but heavy downpour and a quick cool down, but it would be short lived.Drier air looks to move in midweek bringing rain chances down. A weak front is expected to move into north Texas on Thursday but it looks like it will dissipate by the time it makes its way here. Storms that fire along the front in north Texas may send an outflow boundary into our area possibly giving us a chance of rain.There are no imminent tropical systems threatening the Gulf Coast.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.