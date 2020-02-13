Weather

Heat, humidity, and showers today, storms this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our string of perfectly cool mornings and mild afternoons has come to an end. An increase in heat and humidity is setting the stage for better rain chances as we go through the afternoon and evening. While we are mostly talking isolated showers and storms for Friday, the wettest time periods will be Saturday afternoon and midday Sunday.

Our atmosphere will be unstable enough for severe storms on Sunday.

Another round of thunderstorms is possible on or around next Wednesday, but details are difficult to pin down this far in advance.

