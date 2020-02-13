Heat, humidity, and showers today, storms this weekend

Rain chances start later this afternoon and increase through the weekend. I'm keeping my eye on Sunday as the day we are most likely to see rain, thunderstorms, and potentially severe weather. https://t.co/nkmlvEQkNT pic.twitter.com/RrywdoI9xF — Kevin Roth (@KevinRothABC13) April 17, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our string of perfectly cool mornings and mild afternoons has come to an end. An increase in heat and humidity is setting the stage for better rain chances as we go through the afternoon and evening. While we are mostly talking isolated showers and storms for Friday, the wettest time periods will be Saturday afternoon and midday Sunday.Our atmosphere will be unstable enough for severe storms on Sunday.Another round of thunderstorms is possible on or around next Wednesday, but details are difficult to pin down this far in advance.