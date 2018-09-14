A Flash Flood Watch continues for coastal sections of southeast Texas until Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says scattered showers could fall along the coast overnight. Because the ground is already saturated, isolated flash flooding could quickly develop.Tropical moisture moving across Texas this weekend will produce a few more downpours this weekend. Rain is not expected to be widespread in the Houston area, but some of the rain could still be briefly heavy.Temperatures will warm to near 90 again with a partly sunny sky both Saturday and Sunday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.