Less rain, but not completely dry in southeast Texas this weekend

Here is your one-minute weather with Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Flash Flood Watch continues for coastal sections of southeast Texas until Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says scattered showers could fall along the coast overnight. Because the ground is already saturated, isolated flash flooding could quickly develop.

Tropical moisture moving across Texas this weekend will produce a few more downpours this weekend. Rain is not expected to be widespread in the Houston area, but some of the rain could still be briefly heavy.

Temperatures will warm to near 90 again with a partly sunny sky both Saturday and Sunday.
Check the radar in your neighborhood anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



