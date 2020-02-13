Weather

Heat Advisory may be needed in the coming days, rain chances will stay low

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At one point Tuesday afternoon, the heat index hit 108 in Houston and 110 in Galveston. With the high pressure ridge stalled over Texas and with slightly hotter weather headed this way, a Heat Advisory is in effect Wednesday from 11am to 7pm. Rain chances will stay low, 20% or less during that time period.

By next week, rain chances will rise as a rare August cool front moves our way. Rain chances are in the 30-40% range next Monday through Wednesday. The front may even move far enough south to drop humidity levels northeast of Houston.

