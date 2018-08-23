Prepare for a dangerously hot afternoon as steamy air sits over Houston. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says some early morning showers on the east side have set the stage for a steam bath this afternoon. The sky will turn mostly sunny and the winds will remain light, sending temps soaring into the upper 90s.Houston's heat index will push up to 110 degrees with all the steamy air in place.Some clouds return on Friday and by late in the weekend there could be enough moisture to produce a few showers on Sunday.The moist air mass will linger into next week. Travis says there's a chance of rain every day. Tuesday and Wednesday could potentially be the wettest days of the week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.