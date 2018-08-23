ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Heat Advisory as heat index could hit 110 in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Travis Herzog's One Minute Weather

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Prepare for a dangerously hot afternoon as steamy air sits over Houston. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says some early morning showers on the east side have set the stage for a steam bath this afternoon. The sky will turn mostly sunny and the winds will remain light, sending temps soaring into the upper 90s.

Houston's heat index will push up to 110 degrees with all the steamy air in place.

Some clouds return on Friday and by late in the weekend there could be enough moisture to produce a few showers on Sunday.

The moist air mass will linger into next week. Travis says there's a chance of rain every day. Tuesday and Wednesday could potentially be the wettest days of the week.
Check the weather in your neighborhood anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Warm forecast: Texans return home
Expecting rain as cool front pushes through Houston
Severe Thunderstorm Watch north of Houston tonight
Expecting spotty showers across Houston today
More one minute weather
WEATHER
Study: Many Texans still struggling to recover after Harvey
Cat 4 Hurricane Lane drenching Hawaii, Atlantic expected to flare up next week
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
BRIGHT SPOT: 85-year-old Harvey survivor makes us smile
More Weather
Top Stories
Man nearly hit on freeway after robbing adult bookstore
3 Texas seniors arrested for plotting guns and bomb at school
67-year-old man held up for his wallet, phone and bananas
'Flesh-eating' STD is making the rounds
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Mom who lost everything in Harvey still holds on to faith
First man-made crystal lagoon in Texas opening on Thursday
Show More
Deadly knife rampage in France claimed by Islamic State group
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Bregman bobblehead sale draws Astros fans a day early
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
Study: Many Texans still struggling to recover after Harvey
More News