Heading out for New Year's Eve? Grab your jacket!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Clouds have taken over the skies across the area this evening. Tonight we are expecting cool temperatures so if you are planning on going out for New Year's Eve, make sure you take a jacket!

The next big weather system to impact Houston will arrive on New Year's Day. Isolated to scattered showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon. Widespread rain showers are likely both Wednesday night and Thursday, but it now looks like the deepest moisture might remain just offshore, keeping rainfall totals closer to or less than 1" in most neighborhoods. This will be a steady rain that could last several hours overnight Wednesday into Thursday. An isolated storm or two cannot be ruled out but most of the rain should just be showers.

Our first weekend of 2020 will be filled with sunshine, then we'll be monitoring a stronger cold front coming down from Canada for the second week of January.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
