Heading for 100

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We are settling in for a long hot and humid stretch of weather lasting the next 10 days or more. Rain chances will be isolated throughout this upcoming hot stretch.High temps will easily make it to the middle 90s both today and Thursday, climbing to the upper 90s by Friday. Heat index values will peak around 105.The weekend will get even hotter with triple digit temps likely for most inland areas. High humidity levels means heat index values could approach 110 Saturday through Monday so heat advisories will most likely be issued. A significant drop in temps isn't expected the next 10 days so lets do what we can to stay cool and hydrated.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.