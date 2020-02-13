Weather

Heading for 100

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We are settling in for a long hot and humid stretch of weather lasting the next 10 days or more. Rain chances will be isolated throughout this upcoming hot stretch.

High temps will easily make it to the middle 90s both today and Thursday, climbing to the upper 90s by Friday. Heat index values will peak around 105.

The weekend will get even hotter with triple digit temps likely for most inland areas. High humidity levels means heat index values could approach 110 Saturday through Monday so heat advisories will most likely be issued. A significant drop in temps isn't expected the next 10 days so lets do what we can to stay cool and hydrated.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parents will have more back-to-school choices, TEA says
9-year-old Kenyon Obryant has been missing since Friday
Texas shatters daily record with over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases
Over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported along with 5 new deaths
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old believed to be kidnapped
Comedian speaks with mayor after his daughter was shot
Former Seattle teacher convicted of raping former student she later married, dies
Show More
UH researchers create air filter to catch, kill COVID-19 virus
13-year-old dead, 5 others injured after 2-car crash
Mother beats COVID-19 after battling flu at the same time
Man who was shot by deputies was in argument with brother
EPA approves first 2 surface disinfectants tested to kill coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News