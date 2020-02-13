Haze will decrease over Houston as a few showers return

It might be dark, but it's still hazy over Houston. The good news is the air quality continues to slowly improve and should improve even more Wednesday as the Gulf breeze returns. https://t.co/kYz1z4P7gd pic.twitter.com/oLWV2plaWP — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) March 24, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dusty air filled the sky over Houston Tuesday, reducing the visibility and air quality across Southeast Texas. The dust came from West Texas and Mexico, blowing in behind a weak front.With the front lifting back north, the winds will shift direction, and the haze will blow out. A few rain showers on Wednesday will help wash any lingering haze away. Temperatures will start off in the upper 50s and warm to near 80 under a mostly cloudy sky.Rain chances return for Wednesday and Thursday, and once again Houston will be on the edge of what could potentially turn into a significant severe weather outbreak. There is a small chance some of the storms Thursday morning could turn severe, but the worst of it will be off to our east centered around Mississippi. By Thursday afternoon we are done wit the threat of any severe storms this week.A weak cold front will push through over the weekend, bringing clouds and a small chance for rain Saturday into early Sunday. Temperatures will be similar both days with lows in the mid 60s and highs in the low 80s.We are more than likely done with freezes this season, and there are currently no freezes in our 10-day forecast. If you're wanting to put plants in the ground, you're more than likely okay to do so. Going back to the late 1800s, there are only 3 years we've had a freeze in April.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.