Haze will decrease over Houston as a few showers return

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dusty air filled the sky over Houston Tuesday, reducing the visibility and air quality across Southeast Texas. The dust came from West Texas and Mexico, blowing in behind a weak front.



With the front lifting back north, the winds will shift direction, and the haze will blow out. A few rain showers on Wednesday will help wash any lingering haze away. Temperatures will start off in the upper 50s and warm to near 80 under a mostly cloudy sky.

Are we expecting any severe weather this week?
Rain chances return for Wednesday and Thursday, and once again Houston will be on the edge of what could potentially turn into a significant severe weather outbreak. There is a small chance some of the storms Thursday morning could turn severe, but the worst of it will be off to our east centered around Mississippi. By Thursday afternoon we are done wit the threat of any severe storms this week.

How is the weekend weather shaping up?
A weak cold front will push through over the weekend, bringing clouds and a small chance for rain Saturday into early Sunday. Temperatures will be similar both days with lows in the mid 60s and highs in the low 80s.

Are we done with freezes?
We are more than likely done with freezes this season, and there are currently no freezes in our 10-day forecast. If you're wanting to put plants in the ground, you're more than likely okay to do so. Going back to the late 1800s, there are only 3 years we've had a freeze in April.

Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
