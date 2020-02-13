Haze over Houston reducing air quality

Today's hazy sky is due to dust. Not the Saharan dust we usually get, it's from Tuesday's dust storms in west Texas and northern Mexico. It'll be gone by Wednesday. https://t.co/J63npTW7tn pic.twitter.com/iGsVzvECyb — David Tillman (@TillmanWeather) March 23, 2021

A thick layer of dust in the orange area is now giving us bad air quality. The worst of it is covering western Harris, Waller, Ft. Bend, and southern Austin counties and it may spread east. There the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups. https://t.co/J63npTW7tn pic.twitter.com/ov4Nq7ddJh — David Tillman (@TillmanWeather) March 23, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's hard to miss the haze over Houston today.Dust from West Texas and Mexico blew in behind last night's cold front, reducing the visibility and air quality across Southeast Texas.Once the winds shift direction overnight, the haze will blow out. A few rain showers on Wednesday will help wash any lingering haze away. Temperatures will start off in the low 60s and warm to near 80 under a mostly cloudy sky.Rain chances return for Wednesday and Thursday, and once again Houston will be on the edge of what could potentially turn into a significant severe weather outbreak. There is a small chance some of the storms Thursday could turn severe, but the worst of it will be off to our east centered around Mississippi.We are more than likely done with freezes this season, and there are currently no freezes in our 10-day forecast. If you're wanting to put plants in the ground, you're more than likely okay to do so. Going back to the late 1800s, there are only 12 years we've had a freeze after March 19th. During the great February arctic outbreaks in the late 1800s, there were no more freezes beyond the first week of March, so if history repeats itself after this February's winter storm, we are done with freezes until after the summer.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.