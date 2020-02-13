weather

Haze over Houston reducing air quality

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's hard to miss the haze over Houston today.



Dust from West Texas and Mexico blew in behind last night's cold front, reducing the visibility and air quality across Southeast Texas.



Once the winds shift direction overnight, the haze will blow out. A few rain showers on Wednesday will help wash any lingering haze away. Temperatures will start off in the low 60s and warm to near 80 under a mostly cloudy sky.

Temperatures will start off in the low 60s and warm to near 80 under a mostly cloudy sky.

Are we expecting any severe weather this week?
Rain chances return for Wednesday and Thursday, and once again Houston will be on the edge of what could potentially turn into a significant severe weather outbreak. There is a small chance some of the storms Thursday could turn severe, but the worst of it will be off to our east centered around Mississippi.

Are we done with freezes?
We are more than likely done with freezes this season, and there are currently no freezes in our 10-day forecast. If you're wanting to put plants in the ground, you're more than likely okay to do so. Going back to the late 1800s, there are only 12 years we've had a freeze after March 19th. During the great February arctic outbreaks in the late 1800s, there were no more freezes beyond the first week of March, so if history repeats itself after this February's winter storm, we are done with freezes until after the summer.

