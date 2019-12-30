Weather

Have plans for New Year's? Check this forecast before you head out

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New Year's Eve will remain pleasantly cool and dry.

High clouds return late in the day ahead of our next rainmaker.

New Year's Day will start cloudy and cool. As clouds thicken during the day, light to moderate rain showers will develop during the evening and especially overnight.

The heaviest rainfall might remain just offshore, keeping rainfall totals closer to 1" in most neighborhoods. This will be a steady rain that could last several hours on both days. Drier air filters in by Thursday afternoon resulting in plenty of sunshine for our first weekend of 2020.

More on what to expect from the weather this week: Get ready for a cold return
EMBED More News Videos

The temperatures will creep up just a bit, but don't expect a full warm-up, Elita says.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonnew year's evenew year's dayforecast
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas church shooting caught on livestream leaves 3 dead
Chase ends with 4 officers firing shots, killing man
These laws go into effect in Texas on Jan. 1, 2020
Top 10 weather events of the decade in southeast Texas
Houston Texans will play Buffalo at home in AFC Wildcard
Chick-fil-A worker becomes local celebrity for positive attitude
ABC13's Morning News
Show More
Get ready for a cold return
Man killed at popular lounge near downtown Houston: Police
Man shot to death morning after proposing to girlfriend
NC couple builds 'Lord of the Rings'-themed Airbnb
Music video shooting victim identified as UH student
More TOP STORIES News