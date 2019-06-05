Weather

'Harvey wasn't this bad' Family carries children out of flooded home in Fort Bend County

KENDLETON, Texas (KTRK) -- A family had to carry their children out of their flooded home as the water rose in Kendleton, in far west Fort Bend County.

A neighbor first alerted ABC13 Wednesday morning about the flooding, saying she couldn't leave her street near FM 2919 and Willie Melton Boulevard.

The water was so deep, it was too difficult to get to other buildings, including the post office.



One family had to walk out through their backyard carrying their children because the water got up to their knees in their home.

They said the area typically doesn't flood.

"When Harvey came it wasn't this bad. We never flooded. I think it's because they built these new homes. Maybe drainage problem ... or something isn't right," Courtney Wilson said.

"We've been here 35 years and we've never had water like this," said one homeowner who estimates more than 10 inches of rain fell during the storms.



A few miles from Kendleton is the longtime home of Connie and Red Miculka. They live near the Wharton/Fort Bend County line. Their house, which didn't flood during Harvey, took on water this morning.

"I woke up at 6:00 and by 8:30, we had water," said Connie Miculka. She was standing in calf-deep water. "So about two and a half hours."

"We've been here 35 years and we've never had water like this," said her husband Red.

They said this isn't runoff from any of the nearby rivers. It's rainwater and a drainage issue. They think they got more than 11 inches during the hours-long downpour.

The homeowners have flood insurance and a good attitude about this, even though they'll have to tear out most of their flooring in their main house and in a couple of out-buildings. It's not a fun way to start the summer.

"I'm not even that upset, because it could be worse," Connie said. "I mean, we're all okay. It's stuff."

"It doesn't do no good to get upset," added Red. "I mean, it's done."

A Kendleton councilman also said they haven't seen flooding like this.

City leaders said they're working to make sure drainage systems are clear.




