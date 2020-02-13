Hanna to become a hurricane, bring heavy rain to Houston

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hanna's outer rainbands will continue to blow through Houston and southeast Texas overnight and Saturday. These bands will bring briefly heavy rain, gusty winds over 30 mph, and a chance for a brief tornado, especially near the coast.Hanna is forecast to become a hurricane prior to landfall Saturday somewhere near Corpus Christi. None of our counties will experience hurricane winds, but a Storm Surge Warning is in effect from Sargent in Matagorda County all the way down the coast past Corpus Christi. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from San Luis Pass at Galveston's west end all the way down to the mouth of the Rio Grande, but it does not include Galveston Island.A Flash Flood Watch is also now in effect southwest of Houston for Saturday and Sunday. Heavy bands of rain are likely to blossom throughout Saturday morning, then taper off as we get into the late afternoon and evening. Where these bands set up a quick 1-3" of rain will fall. Tornadoes are also possible. It is possible that we are impacted by even more significant rains on Sunday, and with the ground already wet from Saturday's storms, flash flooding and street flooding will become more likely.We expect 2-5" of rain to be common south of I-10. North of I-10 we expect 1-2" of rain. Wherever the heavy feeder bands first develop, over 6" of rain is possible, and that could occur anywhere in southeast Texas. Street flooding is most likely, but bayou, creek, and river flooding cannot be ruled out.As always our team will be monitoring the situation and will keep you calmly informed and aware of what the tropical wave is expected to do in the days ahead.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.