Hanna becomes tropical depression again as it moves into Mexico

The National Hurricane Center has downgraded Hanna to a tropical depression as the storm weakens while heading more inland into Mexico. There were still lingering effects of the storm, including heavy rain and dangerous flash flooding for southeast Texas.
Tropical Depression #Hanna Advisory 16: Hanna Weakens to a Tropical Depression Over Northeastern Mexico. Heavy Rain and Dangerous Flash Flooding Continue Over Far Southeast Texas and Northeast Mexico. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 26, 2020
Earlier in the day, a Tropical Storm Warning for the Texas coast was discontinued.
Hanna made landfall at Saturday evening on Padre Island, Texas, with max winds of 90 mph. A second landfall occurred about an hour later in Kenedy County.
The next tropical wave
We're also keeping an eye on a large tropical wave in the Atlantic that has a high chance of becoming the season's next tropical depression or storm. If it gets a name, it will be Isaias.
Early indications are that this could eventually impact land in the Caribbean and even the United States, but it's too soon to know if it will move into the Gulf of Mexico.
During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.
Here are some resources that may help in preparation for hurricane season:
- You'll get a comprehensive video update on what's happening in the tropics at least once a day during Hurricane Season. The frequency of video updates will increase if there are threats in the Gulf.
- Pick up the ABC13 Hurricane Tracking Guide at your local Kroger. Most Krogers already have them stocked. Just look for your friendly cardboard Travis near the entrance.
During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
How to build a pet hurricane preparedness kit
Hurricane Season: Before, During and After