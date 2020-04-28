eye on the gulf

Hanna becomes tropical depression again as it moves into Mexico

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- 3:30 p.m. Sunday update: Hanna is a tropical depression again

The National Hurricane Center has downgraded Hanna to a tropical depression as the storm weakens while heading more inland into Mexico. There were still lingering effects of the storm, including heavy rain and dangerous flash flooding for southeast Texas.




Earlier in the day, a Tropical Storm Warning for the Texas coast was discontinued.

Hanna made landfall at Saturday evening on Padre Island, Texas, with max winds of 90 mph. A second landfall occurred about an hour later in Kenedy County.

The next tropical wave


We're also keeping an eye on a large tropical wave in the Atlantic that has a high chance of becoming the season's next tropical depression or storm. If it gets a name, it will be Isaias.

Early indications are that this could eventually impact land in the Caribbean and even the United States, but it's too soon to know if it will move into the Gulf of Mexico.

Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.
Here are some resources that may help in preparation for hurricane season:
