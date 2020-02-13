Halloween forecast - Weak front on the way, rain chances scarce in the 10 day

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Temperatures are starting off this morning in the low 50s to upper 40s, another cool and crisp start to the day.Mostly sunny skies will warm temperatures in to the mid 70s this afternoon. A weak cool front will also pass through, with winds picking up this afternoon to near 15mph, but there won't be enough moisture around for rain.You'll really feel the cool front on Monday when temps don't make it out of the 60s. Election day will also start off very cool with temps in the lower 40s.After that, the nice, sunny, cool fall weather pattern will continue the rest of the week.We will see a gradual warming trend towards the end of next week with highs climbing back in to the upper 70s.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.