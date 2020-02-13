Halloween forecast - no tricks, all treats

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you liked the weather Friday, then you're going to love the weather this weekend.Saturday is starting off chilly with lows in the 40s (and a few spots dropping in to the 30s), but plenty of sunshine will warm temperatures into the lower 70s. Any patchy morning fog will burn off my mid-morning.Trick-or-treat weather will be fantastic, if not a little chilly. Temperatures will drop from the mid 60s to the upper 50s between 6 pm. and 10 p.m. Saturday. Sunday's temperature range will be just about perfect as sunshine warms temperatures from the 50s into the 70s. Another front arriving Sunday will sustain the pleasant weather through Election Day and beyond. You can expect lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 70s (with sunshine!) for most of next week. Our next chance of rain is next Thursday when an upper-level storm will move over Texas. It will be moisture-starved, so it should be more of a cloud-maker than a rainmaker. Even then the rain chance is only 20%.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.