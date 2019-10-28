Halloween chill! High temp could be coldest since 1925

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures are in store for the start of your work week. More cloud cover and even a few scattered rain showers will be possible Tuesday.Rain chances continue to rise heading into Wednesday evening as a cold front blows into Houston. Rain could continue into Thursday morning but we are expecting it to be off the coast by the time Trick-or-Treaters head out in the evening. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says with a high of just 55-degrees, this will be our coldest Halloween high temp in Houston since 1925. It will be a chilly Halloween night with temperatures starting in the low 50s. Temperatures should continue to drop down into the 40s after sunset, so bundle up your little ones before heading out!