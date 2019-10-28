Weather

Halloween chill! High temp could be coldest since 1925

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures are in store for the start of your work week. More cloud cover and even a few scattered rain showers will be possible Tuesday.

Rain chances continue to rise heading into Wednesday evening as a cold front blows into Houston. Rain could continue into Thursday morning but we are expecting it to be off the coast by the time Trick-or-Treaters head out in the evening. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says with a high of just 55-degrees, this will be our coldest Halloween high temp in Houston since 1925. It will be a chilly Halloween night with temperatures starting in the low 50s. Temperatures should continue to drop down into the 40s after sunset, so bundle up your little ones before heading out!

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County

Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Maleah Davis' 'airway restricted' when she died: Documents
Man accused of stuffing wife's body in fridge representing self
Women flash Gerrit Cole during Game 5, get banned indefinitely
Here's what your favorite Astros players are driving
Here's why we should all wear a flannel shirt during Game 6
Astros fans want Lance McCullers Jr. to throw Game 6 first pitch
Suspected drunk driver accused of killing 10-year-old girl
Show More
Have an iPhone 5? Update before Nov. 3 to keep key features
Hip-hop pioneer Doctor Dre loses vision due to diabetes
Popeyes fried chicken sandwich to return Sunday
Gender reveal explosion kills woman
Police believe missing woman was murdered by ex-boyfriend
More TOP STORIES News