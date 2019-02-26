WEATHER

Houston Weather: More showers and thunderstorms Tuesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Get ready for a chance of more isolated severe storms on Tuesday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Grab your umbrella again Tuesday. More showers and thunderstorms are expected as a warm front pushes in from the Gulf.

Small hail will once again be possible, but most storms will stay below severe levels. The morning will start with generally light showers that will blossom into thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. As the warm, humid air rolls over the cool waters nears the coast, thick sea fog is likely to redevelop during the day in our coastal communities.

Small rain chances will continue through much of the week along with milder temps. A weak cold front will sneak in late Thursday, but our next strong cold front is expected to move through sometime on Saturday. This one will likely send temperatures back into the 30s next week, but it's too soon to say whether or not we'll get a late season freeze.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherone minute weatherweekend weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Going to see Kacey Musgraves? Take an umbrella to rodeo!
Video shows rare 'ice tsunami' along Niagara River
Storm dropping snow on Las Vegas; 1 inch reported at airport
Why is it so quiet after a snowfall?
More Weather
Top Stories
Kacey Musgraves pays tribute to Selena at RodeoHouston
183 stuck on Amtrak train since Sunday
Sparks fly from chase suspect's truck as he drives on rims
13-year-old cheerleader dies mysteriously just before contest
Man accused of trying to pay kids for sex at bus stop
Man plans Holiday Inn retirement because it's cheaper
Judge could decide to move Santa Fe HS shooting trial
The 60: WWE star Roman Reigns says his cancer is in remission
Show More
2-story high geyser gushes for 11 hours in Rice Village
Top 12 Rodeo Houston foods to eat before you die
Food truck explodes in neighborhood, blows door off brewery
Top Catholic church leader convicted of sex abuse
Woman's 'Afrovivalism' movement trains for world's end
More News