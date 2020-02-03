Gusty winds and rain chances ahead of our next cold front

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After a beautiful weekend in Southeast Texas, the sunshine will come to an end Monday. Increasing winds and rain chances ahead of our next cold front.A Wind Advisory in effect from 9 am to 6 pm Monday for parts of southeast Texas. South winds blowing 15 to 25 mph, gusting to near 35. Rain chances will start to increase heading into Monday afternoon with scattered showers possible. A couple of rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out but most of the activity will be showers.Temperatures will also be warming up ahead of our next cold front. We could actually get close to breaking the record high temperature on Tuesday of 81 degrees that was set back in 1957.A strong cold front will blow in late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Strong thunderstorms are possible along the front Wednesday morning, then temperatures will tumble throughout the day. Temperatures could fall in the 40s by Wednesday afternoon. It will turn cloudy and wet again behind this front, and with unusually cold air in the upper levels, wintry precipitation could make it into parts of Texas. At this time we are forecasting a cold rain for Houston.