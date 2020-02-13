Weather

Great weekend, cold rain returns next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our weekend weather looks fantastic, but winter chill will return next week. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says after a chilly start to Saturday, temperatures will move into a pleasant range for the remainder of the weekend. You'll notice more clouds in the sky, but the weekend should stay mostly dry.

The next weather system will just graze us before sunrise Sunday, bringing a 20% chance of rain before the crack of dawn. Temperatures will stay in a very pleasant range, warming from the 50s in the morning to the 70s in the afternoon.

A significant warm up is expected Monday with highs expected to hit near 80, but don't plant those spring gardens just yet. Another strong cold front will blow in next Tuesday, and it's possible another frost or light freeze could settle into southeast Texas before the end of the week. Travis says a cold rain should settle into Houston Wednesday and Thursday, which will likely trap temperatures in the 40s both days. Another round of snow may fall over West Texas, but for now we're just expecting a cold rain here in Southeast Texas.

