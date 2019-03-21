Weather

Houston Weather: Grab the sunglasses today...We're expecting a lot of sunshine

EMBED <>More Videos

Another gorgeous day with warm temperatures in store for southeast Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Spring began yesterday and it will definitely feel like Spring today! A cool front rolled through last night pushing out the clouds. We are expecting sunny skies and warm temperatures as we head through the afternoon.

Rain chances return this weekend as another weather system approaches from the west. Scattered storms are possible Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Another stretch of pleasant spring weather is likely to follow after the storms clear Monday.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatherweekend weatherweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Benzene levels raise health concerns in Harris County
What is the highly flammable chemical benzene?
Very light winds helping to hold benzene in place from ITC
ITC opens compensation claims for fire
Officials open hotline in wake of elevated benzene levels at ITC
P!nk makes pit stop at Buc-ee's after Houston concert
Rare, giant sunfish washes ashore in Australia
Show More
Mother of woman killed in HPD raid wants answers
FREE TUITION: UHD grant covers costs for low-income freshmen
Purse snatchers target women shopping at Baybrook Mall
Rising country music star dies in accidental shooting
Facebook stored millions of passwords in plain text
More TOP STORIES News