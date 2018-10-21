Our Sunday started out chilly, and will end perfectly. Collin says we'll see more sunshine today, under a north wind and drier air! It'll be nice and mild with afternoon temps around 70.Unsettled weather returns Monday as we return to work and school. It will be cool, cloudy, and wet to kick off the weekdays, then another stormy weather system rolls through on Wednesday and Thursday. This one will include moisture from a developing tropical weather system in the Pacific, increasing the threat for severe weather and flooding rains across Texas. Once this weather system clears, we should enjoy several days of sunshine and pleasant temperatures, including the final weekend of October.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.