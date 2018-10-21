ONE MINUTE WEATHER

ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Gorgeous Sunday, changes this week

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Collin Myers says we could see some sunshine Sunday as the drier air pushes in.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Our Sunday started out chilly, and will end perfectly. Collin says we'll see more sunshine today, under a north wind and drier air! It'll be nice and mild with afternoon temps around 70.

Unsettled weather returns Monday as we return to work and school. It will be cool, cloudy, and wet to kick off the weekdays, then another stormy weather system rolls through on Wednesday and Thursday. This one will include moisture from a developing tropical weather system in the Pacific, increasing the threat for severe weather and flooding rains across Texas. Once this weather system clears, we should enjoy several days of sunshine and pleasant temperatures, including the final weekend of October.

Check the weather in your weather anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Warm forecast: Texans return home
Expecting rain as cool front pushes through Houston
Severe Thunderstorm Watch north of Houston tonight
Expecting spotty showers across Houston today
More one minute weather
WEATHER
Willa and Vicente could impact Texas
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake shakes Texas panhandle
WET AND WILD: Warm winter predicted for much of the U.S.
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower this weekend
More Weather
Top Stories
No winner in Saturday's Powerball drawing; jackpot now worth $620 million
Country artist's band member injured after stage light collapses
2 men charged in Georgia officer's shooting death
Fire prompts evacuation during performance at Jones Hall
Remains of fetuses and infants found at second Detroit funeral home
Toddler who nearly died after falling ill in Mexico makes recovery
Cool and refreshing Sunday
Southwest plane diverted over unwanted game of 'footsie'
Show More
Candlelight vigil honors Little League coach killed in hit-and-run
Mayoral intern fired for making racist comments & online bullying
SUNSHINE AHEAD: Clouds expected to move, allowing sunshine until Sunday evening
Video of arrest outside of Baytown sports bar goes viral
Willa and Vicente could impact Texas
More News