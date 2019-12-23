Gorgeous start to your week, but here's what your Christmas forecast will bring

RADAR MAPS:

Sunny skies will take over your forecast for Monday due to a strong area of high pressure overhead. It was a cool morning, but temperatures are warming up nicely into the afternoon.The next few afternoons will be mild, approaching 70 as we make it to Christmas. It will also be a beautiful first half of the week with sunny skies lasting through Christmas Eve. We could see a little more cloud cover on Christmas but it should still be a very pleasant day.Christmas morning temps will likely be in the 40s with highs in the 70s. The humidity is expected to be in a pleasant range, making for a great day for the kids to try out all their new toys outside. Rain doesn't return until next weekend as our next front approaches the area.