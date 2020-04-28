Goodbye Hanna: Tropical Storm Warning discontinued north of Baffin Bay

The center of Tropical Storm Hanna was near Ciudad Camargo, Tamaulipas at 4 a.m. Sunday, and was moving toward the west-southwest at nearly 9 mph. Maximum sustained winds were near 60 mph, but rapid weakening is expected as the system continues its inland path.
Tropical storm-force winds extend outward from the center up to 115 miles, mainly over water to the east of Hanna's center. Wind gusts of 54 mph were recorded at Miller International Airport in McAllen.
A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Barra El Mezquital, Mexico to Baffin Bay.
Hanna officially made landfall at 5 p.m. Saturday on Padre Island with max winds of 90mph. A second landfall occurred at 6:15 p.m. in Kenedy County about 15 miles north-northwest of Port Mansfield, Texas.
In Southeast Texas, Hanna's outer bands will continue to blow through Sunday with an additional 1-2" of rain possible.
We're also keeping an eye on a large tropical wave in the Atlantic that has a high chance of becoming the season's next tropical depression or storm. If it gets a name, it will be Isaias.
Early indications are that this could eventually impact land in the Caribbean and even the United States, but it's too soon to know if it will move into the Gulf of Mexico.
During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.
Here are some resources that may help in preparation for hurricane season:
- You'll get a comprehensive video update on what's happening in the tropics at least once a day during Hurricane Season. The frequency of video updates will increase if there are threats in the Gulf.
- Pick up the ABC13 Hurricane Tracking Guide at your local Kroger. Most Krogers already have them stocked. Just look for your friendly cardboard Travis near the entrance.
During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
How to build a pet hurricane preparedness kit
Hurricane Season: Before, During and After