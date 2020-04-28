eye on the gulf

Goodbye Hanna: Tropical Storm Warning discontinued north of Baffin Bay

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Storm Surge Warning has been discontinued along the Texas coast and the Tropical Storm Warning has been discontinued north of Baffin Bay.

The center of Tropical Storm Hanna was near Ciudad Camargo, Tamaulipas at 4 a.m. Sunday, and was moving toward the west-southwest at nearly 9 mph. Maximum sustained winds were near 60 mph, but rapid weakening is expected as the system continues its inland path.

Tropical storm-force winds extend outward from the center up to 115 miles, mainly over water to the east of Hanna's center. Wind gusts of 54 mph were recorded at Miller International Airport in McAllen.

A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Barra El Mezquital, Mexico to Baffin Bay.

Hanna officially made landfall at 5 p.m. Saturday on Padre Island with max winds of 90mph. A second landfall occurred at 6:15 p.m. in Kenedy County about 15 miles north-northwest of Port Mansfield, Texas.
In Southeast Texas, Hanna's outer bands will continue to blow through Sunday with an additional 1-2" of rain possible.

We're also keeping an eye on a large tropical wave in the Atlantic that has a high chance of becoming the season's next tropical depression or storm. If it gets a name, it will be Isaias.

Early indications are that this could eventually impact land in the Caribbean and even the United States, but it's too soon to know if it will move into the Gulf of Mexico.

During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.
Here are some resources that may help in preparation for hurricane season:
  • Pick up the ABC13 Hurricane Tracking Guide at your local Kroger. Most Krogers already have them stocked. Just look for your friendly cardboard Travis near the entrance.


During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
How to build a pet hurricane preparedness kit
Hurricane Season: Before, During and After
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherabc13 hurricane guidetropical weathereye on the gulfhurricane
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EYE ON THE GULF
Red Cross needs 700 volunteers for hurricane strike team
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
Mattress Mack helps launch Imelda Assistance Fund
2 local recovery centers open for Imelda victims
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Showers expected today though some sunshine is possible
At least 5 gunshots heard on Facebook Live of Austin protest
Surfer comes to the rescue of 2 teens who fell into the Gulf
2nd $1,200 stimulus check would come in August, Mnuchin says
YES Prep to reopen campus later than Harris Co. order
Houston area counties part of disaster declaration during Hanna
In Hanna's path, Ted Oberg surveys damage on S. Texas coast
Show More
Regis Philbin, legendary TV personality, dies at 88
Texas plane crash leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt
ABC13's Dave Ward remembers 2011 interview with Regis Philbin
Here's what Galveston looked like as Hurricane Hanna hit
Matagorda County sees high wind and surf amid Hanna
More TOP STORIES News