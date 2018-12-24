After a beautiful weekend, Collin says we'll start to see changes develop Christmas Eve.Onshore winds have returned so look for clouds to return by the afternoon. A slight chance of rain is possible along with seasonal temperatures.By Christmas Day, the sky turns mostly cloudy and with enough moisture in place, can't rule out a few showers. High temperatures will warm in the low 70s.Strong storms are possible late Wednesday into Thursday morning, as our next system approaches. Heavy wind gusts are likely and will be the main threat.Most of Christmas week will be warmer than normal with a rain chance that grows after Christmas and the New Year, some spots perhaps with some heavier rainfall late week. We'll monitor it.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.