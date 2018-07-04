WEATHER

Good Samaritans with trucks and chains save stranded drivers in Houston floodwaters

High water does not discriminate. Remember: turn around, don't drown.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Even as officials are warning drivers to stay off the roads, some are still taking their chances on flooded Houston roads this 4th of July.

Good Samaritans armed with chains and pickup trucks have been working to pull stranded drivers and flooded cars out of the water on Almeda Genoa in southeast Houston.

In one case, one of those bystanders who was just trying to help ended up getting stuck in the floodwater himself, only to be saved by one of these citizen rescuers.

Some drivers, unsure what to do, can be seen sitting in their flooded cars hours after their motors gave out, still awaiting rescue.

While the waters are slowly receding, this is still a dangerous situation for anyone out driving around.

The safest thing to do is not to chance it if you come across high water. Just a few inches of moving water is enough to move a vehicle, and that in turn could land you in a life-threatening situation.

