WEATHER

Going to see Kacey Musgraves? Take an umbrella to rodeo!

EMBED </>More Videos

TAKE YOUR UMBRELLA: You might run into rain at RodeoHouston on Monday night.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
ABC13 meteorologist Rachel Briers is tracking showers that could bring a little rain to RodeoHouston tonight.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrodeo houstonhouston livestock show and rodeorainHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Houston Weather: Rain ends this evening, more coming Tuesday
Video shows rare 'ice tsunami' along Niagara River
Storm dropping snow on Las Vegas; 1 inch reported at airport
Why is it so quiet after a snowfall?
More Weather
Top Stories
Trinity Bay jetliner crash: Victims names released
Smash-and-grab suspects take $100k worth of jewelry: police
R. Kelly released from jail after pleading not guilty to sex abuse charges
Man arrested by HPD officer Goines gets case dismissed
'I don't want this to continue': Alleged R. Kelly victim speaks out in LA
Judge accused of courtroom assault won't face charges
Houston program offering $15K grant for home buying
SWEET SERENADE: Cops with singing chops perform for restaurant
Show More
Rockets could be without Harden again in Hawks matchup
UIL State Wrestling Wrap: Houston area wrestlers win gold
Bond denied for man charged with fatally shooting brothers
Serial voyeur arrested for alleged child porn possession
Aliens? Another strange light streaks across Hockley sky
More News