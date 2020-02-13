Get ready to bundle up! Big changes in store tonight

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A late season light freeze will impact Houston later this week, but we'll get to enjoy one mild, sunny day before the colder air howls in from the north. A Pacific cool front blew into Houston Monday, which will drop the humidity in a big way for Tuesday.While we're enjoying sunshine and highs in the low 70s this afternoon, northern parts of Texas will only warm into the 40s and 50s. That cold front is expected to reach Houston this evening, and you'll know it has arrived when the wind starts to gust out of the northwest.The winds will howl Wednesday as the cold air rushes through Texas. A wind advisory will likely be issued as wind gusts could exceed 40 mph. Temperatures will struggle to warm out of the 40s Wednesday afternoon. The winds will calm down Wednesday night, and that will allow temperatures to plummet into freeze territory by sunrise Thursday.A warming trend will then take over as we prepare for the rodeo. The outlook for the Rodeo Parade Saturday morning calls for chilly temps but an abundance of sunshine.Winds will pick up Sunday and Monday ahead of a powerful storm system expected to blow through Tuesday of next week. Strong thunderstorms are possible in Houston, but we've got plenty of time to watch this weather system evolve and work out the details.